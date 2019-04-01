Westlaw News
Doctors’ group cannot sue over cuts to Medicare drug reimbursements

Nate Raymond

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has ruled that an association of oncologists cannot pursue a lawsuit challenging a 2 percent cut in reimbursements by Medicare for medications administered by healthcare providers including cancer drugs.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Sunday dismissed Washington-based Community Oncology Alliance’s lawsuit, saying the law governing how Medicare Part B drug reimbursement rates are calculated precludes judicial review of them.

