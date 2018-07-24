FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 9:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Florida healthcare plan must repay $5.75 mln to Medicare - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

By Nate Raymond A federal judge has rejected a Florida healthcare prepayment plan’s challenge to a U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services decision requiring it to return $5.75 million in Medicare reimbursements because it overpaid the doctor who also acted as its chief executive.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, D.C. ruled on Monday that the agency’s decision to require Choice Care Health Plan Inc to repay the reimbursements was not arbitrary, capricious or an abuse of discretion.

