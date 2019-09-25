Hospital group asks appellate court to declare drug program cuts unlawful

The American Hospital Association is urging a federal appeals court to find that the Trump administration unlawfully imposed a “severe” $1.6 billion cut to subsidies that Medicare pays certain hospitals to obtain discounted pharmaceutical medications.

The trade association and a group of nonprofit hospitals in a brief on Tuesday urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to uphold a judge’s ruling holding that the administration lacked authority to impose the cuts.

