Hospitals can't challenge method behind Medicare payments - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said the Medicare statute’s bar against lawsuits challenging estimates used to calculate payments owed to hospitals that treat low-income patients also prohibits judicial review of the methodology underlying the estimates.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia reached that conclusion as it affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit by DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama challenging how the government calculated payments it was owed.

