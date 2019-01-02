Hospitals lose fight over Medicare inpatient reimbursement rate cut

A group of hospitals have lost their bid to force the federal government to pay them the amount of money they lost because of Medicare inpatient reimbursement rate cuts the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services imposed from 2014 to 2016.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C. on Friday ruled that HHS after deciding it no longer wanted to defend the cuts following lawsuits by hospitals had instead adopted a reasonable means to compensate them with a one-time rate increase for 2017.

