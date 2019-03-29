Judge clears way for trial in Medicare inpatient status class action

A federal judge has cleared the way for a trial in a class action lawsuit seeking to force the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to give Medicare patients the chance to challenge decisions that prevent them from getting coverage for stays at skilled nursing facilities.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shea in New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday declined to dismiss a lawsuit by patients who said Medicare would not cover their stays at nursing facilities because hospitals placed them on “observation status” before discharging them.

