Medicare collector's suit has 'earmarks of abusive litigation' - 7th Circ.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld summary judgment against a group of Medicare Advantage debt collectors that brought a proposed class action against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, rebuking the collectors for suing without first determining that State Farm actually owed them anything.

“This lawsuit mirrors scores like it filed in federal courts throughout the country that have all the earmarks of abusive litigation and indeed have drawn intense criticism from many a federal judge,” Circuit Judge Michael Scudder wrote for the unanimous panel.

