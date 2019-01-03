Westlaw News
U.S. defends rule governing Medicare payments to hospitals

Nate Raymond

The U.S. government on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to sign off on a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule that, starting in 2005, reduced Medicare payments to hospitals who see high numbers of low-income patients.

The Justice Department, on behalf of HHS, disputed arguments by more than 30 hospitals who first sued over the rule in 2017 alleging it was arbitrary, in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

