November 1, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. must close out Medicare appeals backlog by 2022 - judge

Nate Raymond

A federal judge on Thursday set a 2022 deadline for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work through its backlog of Medicare reimbursement appeals from hospitals, saying new funding provided by Congress made doing so possible.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. said that Congress’s recent decision to grant the department’s funding requests to address the backlog was a “deus ex machina” that would allow him to finally resolve a 2014 case by the American Hospital Association.

