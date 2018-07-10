Insurers must face Medicare Advantage whistleblower case: 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing five health insurers of retaining a firm to fraudulently increase the payments they received from the government under the Medicare Advantage program.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a 2016 ruling by a federal judge in Los Angeles who dismissed the lawsuit against WellPoint Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Health Net Inc, VNS Choice and Alameda Alliance for Health.

