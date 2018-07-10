FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 12:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Insurers must face Medicare Advantage whistleblower case: 9th Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing five health insurers of retaining a firm to fraudulently increase the payments they received from the government under the Medicare Advantage program.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a 2016 ruling by a federal judge in Los Angeles who dismissed the lawsuit against WellPoint Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Health Net Inc, VNS Choice and Alameda Alliance for Health.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KZXXbt (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

