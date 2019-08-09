Medical group settles Medicare Advantage payments case for $5 million

A California medical group and a doctor will pay more than $5 million to resolve claims they reported inaccurate diagnoses of patients to Medicare Advantage plans run by private insurers, allowing them to receive inflated payments from the government.

The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday’s settlement with Redlands, California-based Beaver Medical Group and Dr. Sherif Khalil will resolve allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee under the False Claims Act.

