N.Y. hospital owner to pay $4 million to resolve U.S. probe
September 14, 2017 / 8:20 PM / a month ago

N.Y. hospital owner to pay $4 million to resolve U.S. probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

MediSys Health Network Inc, which owns two New York hospitals, has agreed to pay $4 million to resolve claims it engaged in improper financial relationships with doctors who referred it business, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The settlement will resolve an investigation into MediSys, which operates Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center, that came after a doctor filed a 2013 whistleblower lawsuit against it in which the Justice Department intervened.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xCi9gL

