December 19, 2017 / 11:07 PM / in an hour

Executives at N.J. pharmacy that shipped tainted drugs avoid prison

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two executives of a New Jersey-based pharmacy that shut down after it distributed drugs containing mold to a Connecticut hospital in 2013, leading to a recall of all its products, avoided prison sentences on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn had sought to have Gerald Tighe, Med Prep Consulting Inc’s founder and president, and Stephen Kalinoski, its director of pharmacy, sentenced to five years in prison each after they pleaded guilty in July.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Bff601

