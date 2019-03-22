MedStar Health settles U.S. patient kickback case for $35 million

MedStar Health Inc, the largest healthcare system in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area, has agreed to pay $35 million to resolve claims that it paid kickbacks to a cardiology group in exchange for referrals of patients for cardiac surgery.

The settlement, announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday, also resolves claims that a doctor at MedStar’s Union Memorial hospital in Baltimore performed medically unnecessary cardiac stent procedures.

