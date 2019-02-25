Westlaw News
MedStar must face Medicare fraud whistleblower lawsuit - judge

MedStar Health Inc, one of the biggest medical providers in the Washington, D.C., area, must face a whistleblower lawsuit alleging it billed Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary inpatient stays, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow in Chicago on Friday rejected MedStar’s contention that a former employee’s lawsuit was barred by a prohibition in the False Claims Act against litigation based on already-public information.

