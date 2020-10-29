IN BRIEF: Medtronic to pay $9.2 mln to settle claims of kickbacks to surgeon

Minnesota medical device maker Medtronic has agreed to pay $9.2 million to resolve claims by federal authorities that it paid kickbacks to a South Dakota neurosurgeon and failed to report those payments.

The settlement was announced Thursday by the office of U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons in the District of South Dakota. It emerged from an investigation that has also led to pending claims against the surgeon, Wilson Asfora.

