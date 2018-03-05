Judge narrows Medtronic investor lawsuit over Infuse

A federal judge has partially dismissed claims against six former Medtronic Inc executives who were accused along with the company of defrauding shareholders by covering up negative side effects from its Infuse bone growth product.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim in Minneapolis ruled on Friday that the plaintiff shareholders lacked evidence to pursue some or all of their claims against the executives, including former Medtronic Chief Executive William Hawkins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oSpEJx