June 5, 2018 / 11:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Medtronic must face lawsuit over free service kickbacks - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former Medtronic Inc employee may proceed with a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the medical device manufacturer of engaging in a nationwide scheme to pay kickbacks to healthcare providers to implant defibrillators and other devices, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Edward Smith in Philadelphia on Monday rejected Medtronic’s contention that Cathleen Forney was barred from moving forward with her case under the U.S. False Claims Act because her allegations had already been raised in five earlier whistleblower cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JkAaCq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
