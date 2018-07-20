Medtronic settles investor case over Infuse for $43 million

Medtronic Inc has agreed to pay $43 million to resolve a class action lawsuit claiming it defrauded investors by manipulating clinical studies for its Infuse bone graft product in order to artificially inflate its stock price.

The proposed settlement was disclosed in court papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Minneapolis, Minnesota and resolves a long-running lawsuit against the medical device manufacturer.

