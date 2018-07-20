FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Medtronic settles investor case over Infuse for $43 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Medtronic Inc has agreed to pay $43 million to resolve a class action lawsuit claiming it defrauded investors by manipulating clinical studies for its Infuse bone graft product in order to artificially inflate its stock price.

The proposed settlement was disclosed in court papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Minneapolis, Minnesota and resolves a long-running lawsuit against the medical device manufacturer.

