Medtronic's Covidien pays $20 million to settle catheter kickback case

Medtronic PLC’s Covidien unit has finalized a $20 million settlement resolving claims it improperly provided doctors free or discounted marketing services and practice development support to sway them to buy its ClosureFAST brand of catheter.

The settlement, announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Monday, resolves claims first raised in a pair of whistleblower lawsuits filed by former employees of the medical device manufacturer in federal court in San Francisco.

