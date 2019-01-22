Medtronic's ev3 seeks approval of up-or-down plea deal

Medtronic PLC’s ev3 Inc unit, seeking to resolve a U.S. probe of its marketing of a neurovascular medical device, has asked a judge to accept a plea deal that gives her no discretion to determine what sentence it deserves.

The company filed papers ahead of a Friday hearing in Boston federal court supporting the deal, a type of plea agreement that gives companies certainty about what sentence they will receive but that judges at times have balked at approving.

