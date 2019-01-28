Westlaw News
January 28, 2019

Medtronic's ev3 wins court approval of up-or-down plea deal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge in Boston has accepted a plea deal that Medtronic PLC’s ev3 Inc unit struck with the U.S. Justice Department and sentenced it to pay $17.9 million to resolve charges it improperly marketed a neurovascular medical device for unapproved uses.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein imposed the sentence on Friday after ev3 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that it introduced adulterated medical devices into interstate commerce, according to prosecutors.

