Judge to unseal jurors' names in meningitis case after unusual verdict

A federal judge has agreed to unseal the names of the jurors who presided over the trial of a Massachusetts pharmacist charged in connection with a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak, opening the door to media outlets asking them about their unusual mixed verdict.

Barry Cadden, a co-owner and president of New England Compounding Center, was found guilty by a Boston federal jury in March on 57 counts of racketeering, mail fraud and other charges but cleared of 25 acts of second-degree murder with which he was charged under federal racketeering law.

