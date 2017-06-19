FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 2 months ago

Judge to unseal jurors' names in meningitis case after unusual verdict

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has agreed to unseal the names of the jurors who presided over the trial of a Massachusetts pharmacist charged in connection with a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak, opening the door to media outlets asking them about their unusual mixed verdict.

Barry Cadden, a co-owner and president of New England Compounding Center, was found guilty by a Boston federal jury in March on 57 counts of racketeering, mail fraud and other charges but cleared of 25 acts of second-degree murder with which he was charged under federal racketeering law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rOQe5A

