a month ago
Judge weighs charge against three in meningitis outbreak case
July 18, 2017 / 9:10 PM / a month ago

Judge weighs charge against three in meningitis outbreak case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former executive and two ex-employees at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy urged a federal judge on Tuesday to dismiss a criminal charge that they conspired to defraud the Food and Drug Administration ahead of a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

Defense lawyers told a federal judge in Boston that, because the law was unclear at the time whether the FDA or Massachusetts should regulate New England Compounding Center, it was legally impossible to defraud the federal regulator.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vzKBuG

