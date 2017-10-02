1st Circuit weighs reviving charges over 2012 meningitis outbreak

Federal prosecutors on Monday sought to have an appeals court revive charges against three pharmacists accused of helping fill fake prescriptions while working at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard arguments in an appeal by prosecutors seeking to reinstate previously dismissed charges that the three former New England Compounding Center employees violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yEGnmH