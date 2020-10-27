1st Circuit weighs reviving two convictions stemming from 2012 meningitis outbreak

A federal appeals court on Tuesday questioned a judge’s decision to toss the convictions of a co-owner and ex-employee of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy accused of misleading regulators to avoid oversight before its drugs sparked 2012’s deadly fungal meningitis outbreak.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston last year concluded it was legally impossible for New England Compounding Center co-owner Gregory Conigliaro and ex-employee Sharon Carter to defraud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

