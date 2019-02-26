Westlaw News
February 26, 2019 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Co-owner, ex-employee of pharmacy in meningitis outbreak seek acquittal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A co-owner and ex-employee of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy on Tuesday urged a judge to grant them an acquittal after a jury found they conspired to defraud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

Lawyers for Gregory Conigliaro and Sharon Carter in Boston federal court argued uncertainties regarding whether the FDA had authority over compounding pharmacies like New England Compounding Center made the alleged scheme legally impossible.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H6aFpV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below