Co-owner, ex-employee of pharmacy in meningitis outbreak seek acquittal

A co-owner and ex-employee of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy on Tuesday urged a judge to grant them an acquittal after a jury found they conspired to defraud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

Lawyers for Gregory Conigliaro and Sharon Carter in Boston federal court argued uncertainties regarding whether the FDA had authority over compounding pharmacies like New England Compounding Center made the alleged scheme legally impossible.

