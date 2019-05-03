Ex-employee of pharmacy in 2012 meningitis outbreak avoids prison

A former employee of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy behind a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak avoided prison on Friday after being convicted of filling prescriptions for obviously fake patients like “Fat Albert” and “Wonder Woman.”

Pharmacist Alla Stepanets was among five former executives and employees of New England Compounding Center who a federal jury in Boston in December found guilty of committing crimes that helped the pharmacy boost sales and operate before the outbreak.

