FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 17, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-employee of pharmacy tied to meningitis outbreak pleads guilty

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former employee of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose tainted drugs were at the center of a fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people in 2012 pleaded guilty on Friday and agreed to testify against his coworkers.

Scott Connolly, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to 10 counts of mail fraud related to actions he took to conceal his status as an unlicensed pharmacy technician while he was working at New England Compounding Center.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w6APli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.