Ex-employee of pharmacy tied to meningitis outbreak pleads guilty

A former employee of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose tainted drugs were at the center of a fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people in 2012 pleaded guilty on Friday and agreed to testify against his coworkers.

Scott Connolly, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to 10 counts of mail fraud related to actions he took to conceal his status as an unlicensed pharmacy technician while he was working at New England Compounding Center.

