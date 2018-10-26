Ex-employee of pharmacy tied to meningitis outbreak testifies at trial

A former New England Compounding Center pharmacy technician on Friday testified that several people at the compounding pharmacy helped him hide the fact that he was working without a license prior to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak tied to its drugs.

Scott Connolly said in federal court in Boston that among those who knew his license was suspended while he was working at NECC were pharmacist Gene Svirskiy and co-owner Gregory Conigliaro, who were among those indicted after the outbreak.

