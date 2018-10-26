FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 26, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-employee of pharmacy tied to meningitis outbreak testifies at trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former New England Compounding Center pharmacy technician on Friday testified that several people at the compounding pharmacy helped him hide the fact that he was working without a license prior to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak tied to its drugs.

Scott Connolly said in federal court in Boston that among those who knew his license was suspended while he was working at NECC were pharmacist Gene Svirskiy and co-owner Gregory Conigliaro, who were among those indicted after the outbreak.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PnVGMH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.