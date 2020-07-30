Westlaw News
Ex-employees of pharmacy in 2012 meningitis outbreak appeal convictions

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court on Thursday weighed whether to uphold the convictions of three pharmacists accused of committing fraud and other crimes that helped New England Compounding Center thrive prior to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak fueled by its tainted drugs.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston questioned lawyers for former NECC employees Gene Svirskiy and Christopher Leary as to why jurors were wrong to conclude they engaged in schemes to defraud its customers.

