Ex-employees of pharmacy in 2012 meningitis outbreak convicted

Two ex-employees of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy behind a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak were convicted on Thursday on charges they filled fake prescriptions made out to patients such as “Tony Tiger” and “Flash Gordon.”

A federal jury in Boston found former New England Compounding Center pharmacists Kathy Chin and Michelle Thomas guilty on charges that they dispensed misbranded drugs with an intent to defraud or mislead.

