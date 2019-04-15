Ex-employees of pharmacy in meningitis outbreak lose acquittal bids

A federal judge has rejected bids by two pharmacists to overturn their convictions on charges that they helped New England Compounding Center mislead customers about how it produced drugs ahead of a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston on Friday ruled that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence for jurors in December to convict Gene Svirskiy and Christopher Leary on charges they engaged in schemes to defraud NECC’s customers.

