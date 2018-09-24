FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 24, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Ex-employees of pharmacy in meningitis outbreak win separate trials

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Monday ruled that two pharmacists accused of helping fill fake prescriptions while working at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak must be tried separately from their six co-defendants.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston said former New England Compounding Center employees Kathy Chin and Michelle Thomas would be potentially prejudiced by the evidence against the other defendants, who face more serious charges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O3ZzWF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.