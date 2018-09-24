Ex-employees of pharmacy in meningitis outbreak win separate trials

A federal judge on Monday ruled that two pharmacists accused of helping fill fake prescriptions while working at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak must be tried separately from their six co-defendants.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston said former New England Compounding Center employees Kathy Chin and Michelle Thomas would be potentially prejudiced by the evidence against the other defendants, who face more serious charges.

