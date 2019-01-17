Ex-hospital employee avoids prison in case tied to meningitis outbreak

A former hospital employee on Thursday avoided a prison sentence for lying to investigators about payments he received from a sister firm of New England Compounding Center, a compounding pharmacy at the center of a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012.

Claudio Pontoriero, a pharmacy technician who was responsible for buying drugs for Massachusetts General Hospital, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston to one year of probation and ordered to forfeit $40,000 and pay a $250 fine.

