October 11, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Ex-hospital employee pleads guilty in case tied to meningitis outbreak

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former employee of a Massachusetts hospital pleaded guilty on Thursday to making false statements to federal agents regarding payments he received from a sister firm of New England Compounding Center, a compounding pharmacy at the center of a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012.

Claudio Pontoriero, a pharmacy technician who worked at Massachusetts General Hospital until April, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements about why he took money from Ameridose LLC, a drug repackager that was co-owned by Barry Cadden, NECC’s cofounder and former president.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CajFYI

