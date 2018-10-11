Ex-hospital employee pleads guilty in case tied to meningitis outbreak

A former employee of a Massachusetts hospital pleaded guilty on Thursday to making false statements to federal agents regarding payments he received from a sister firm of New England Compounding Center, a compounding pharmacy at the center of a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012.

Claudio Pontoriero, a pharmacy technician who worked at Massachusetts General Hospital until April, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements about why he took money from Ameridose LLC, a drug repackager that was co-owned by Barry Cadden, NECC’s cofounder and former president.

