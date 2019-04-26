Final trial related to 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak to begin

Two former employees of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose tainted steroids caused a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak will face trial on Monday on charges they filled drug orders based on fake prescriptions for patients with names like “Harry Potter” and “Flash Gordon.”

The trial of Kathy Chin and Michelle Thomas in federal court in Boston is the final one to result from the indictment in 2014 of 14 people associated with the now-defunct New England Compounding Center.

