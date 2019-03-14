Westlaw News
March 14, 2019

Former employee of pharmacy in meningitis outbreak seeks acquittal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A pharmacist convicted of helping New England Compounding Center mislead customers about how it produced drugs ahead of a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 urged a federal judge on Wednesday to acquit him.

Jeremy Sternberg, a lawyer for Gene Svirskiy, argued in federal court in Boston that prosecutors failed to present any evidence during a trial last year connecting him to any misrepresentations NECC made to customers about its drugs.

