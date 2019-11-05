'Gruesome' evidence tainted meningitis outbreak trial, exec's lawyer says

A lawyer for the co-owner of a compounding pharmacy tied to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to overturn his racketeering and fraud conviction, saying his trial was tainted by “gruesome” evidence.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard that argument as it considered whether to uphold the convictions and sentences of Barry Cadden, New England Compounding Center’s ex-president, and Glenn Chin, its former supervisory pharmacist.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32n7y3Y