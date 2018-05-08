FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 8, 2018 / 9:42 PM / in 2 hours

Judge bars evidence about harm caused by 2012 meningitis outbreak

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The federal judge who will oversee the trial of nine former employees and executives of Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose tainted drug caused a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak has ruled prosecutors may not introduce evidence of the harm patients suffered.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston on Monday said the mostly low- and mid-level former employees of New England Compounding Center who will face trial in October were not alleged to have participated in preparing the tainted drugs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K2Kpv4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.