Judge bars evidence about harm caused by 2012 meningitis outbreak

The federal judge who will oversee the trial of nine former employees and executives of Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose tainted drug caused a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak has ruled prosecutors may not introduce evidence of the harm patients suffered.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston on Monday said the mostly low- and mid-level former employees of New England Compounding Center who will face trial in October were not alleged to have participated in preparing the tainted drugs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K2Kpv4