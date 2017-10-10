Judge in meningitis case won't toss charge against three NECC defendants

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by a former executive and two ex-employees at a compounding pharmacy to dismiss a criminal charge that they conspired to defraud the Food and Drug Administration before a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston ruled against the dismissal motion by New England Compounding Center co-owner Gregory Conigliaro, former director of operations Sharon Carter and pharmacist Alla Stepanets.

