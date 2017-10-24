Meningitis jury asks about racketeering charge in pharmacist's trial

A federal jury on Tuesday signaled that it may be set to find a Massachusetts pharmacist guilty of racketeering for his role in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more across the United States.

But jurors also asked what to do if they were undecided on at least one underlying allegation of murder and fraud that form the basis of the racketeering charge against Glenn Chin, a former supervisory pharmacist at New England Compounding Center.

