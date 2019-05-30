‘Naïve’ ex-NECC pharmacist gets home detention, another prison in meningitis case

Two pharmacists have been sentenced after being convicted of helping New England Compounding Center mislead customers about how it produced medications before a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 linked to drugs it made.

Christopher Leary was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston to eight months of home detention, a day after the judge imposed a 2-1/2 year prison term on his former coworker Gene Svirskiy.

