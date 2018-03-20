FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Patients in 2012 meningitis outbreak can't get restitution - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

March 20 -

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that patients injected with tainted drugs produced by a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy are not entitled to recover restitution from a pharmacist convicted on racketeering and fraud charges stemming from the 2012 outbreak.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston largely rejected the prosecution’s request to have Glenn Chin pay $82 million to cover the expenses incurred in relation to 379 patients injected with New England Compounding Center’s drugs.

