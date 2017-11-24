Pharmacist seeks to toss conviction over 2012 meningitis outbreak

A Massachusetts pharmacist has moved to overturn his conviction on racketeering and fraud charges stemming from his role in a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak, saying the jury’s decision to acquit him of murder called into question of other parts of the verdict.

A federal jury in Boston in October found Glenn Chin, New England Compounding Center’s former supervisory pharmacist, guilty on racketeering, conspiracy and mail fraud charges but cleared him of second-degree murder over the deaths of 25 people.

