FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 26, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Pharmacist tied to 2012 meningitis outbreak must forfeit $175,000

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ruled that a Massachusetts pharmacist convicted on racketeering and fraud charges must forfeit $175,000 he earned while working at a compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston on Friday rejected prosecutors’ contention that Glenn Chin should have to forfeit the entire $611,774 he earned while working at New England Compounding Center from 2006 to 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CnsJum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.