Pharmacist tied to 2012 meningitis outbreak must forfeit $175,000

A federal judge has ruled that a Massachusetts pharmacist convicted on racketeering and fraud charges must forfeit $175,000 he earned while working at a compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston on Friday rejected prosecutors’ contention that Glenn Chin should have to forfeit the entire $611,774 he earned while working at New England Compounding Center from 2006 to 2012.

