Pharmacists aided 'dangerous' fraud before 2012 meningitis outbreak - U.S. prosecutor

By Nate Raymond Five former employees and a co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy engaged in a "dangerous" fraud that allowed it to sell substandard drugs and evade regulations before one of its drugs sparked a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people, prosecutors argued on Tuesday. At the end of an eight-week trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Strachan told a Boston federal jury during closing arguments that the defendants misled hospitals and regulators about how New England Compounding Center operated and made drugs. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KU9Bp3