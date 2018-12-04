Westlaw News
December 4, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Pharmacists aided 'dangerous' fraud before 2012 meningitis outbreak - U.S. prosecutor

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

    By Nate Raymond

    Five former employees and a co-owner of a Massachusetts
compounding pharmacy engaged in a "dangerous" fraud that allowed
it to sell substandard drugs and evade regulations before one of
its drugs sparked a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed
76 people, prosecutors argued on Tuesday.
    At the end of an eight-week trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney
Amanda Strachan told a Boston federal jury during closing
arguments that the defendants misled hospitals and regulators
about how New England Compounding Center operated and made
drugs.
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2KU9Bp3
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.