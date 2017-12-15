FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 11:55 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Pharmacy exec in 2012 meningitis outbreak wins restitution delay

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has put off the issue of whether a Massachusetts pharmacy executive should pay victims of a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak $73.7 million in restitution until after the latter’s criminal appeal is decided.

Over prosecutors’ objections, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston on Thursday agreed with lawyers for Barry Cadden, the co-founder and former president of New England Compounding Center, that he wait on deciding the issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Bgneu1

