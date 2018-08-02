Pharmacy exec tied to deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak appeals conviction

The cofounder of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak has asked a federal appeals court to overturn his racketeering and fraud conviction, saying his trial was tainted by “emotional and inflammatory evidence.”

Lawyers for Barry Cadden, the former president of New England Compounding Center, on Wednesday told the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston he was “unfairly prejudiced” by a decision by prosecutors to also charge him with murder.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OGklsy