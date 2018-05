A co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose tainted drugs caused a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak lost his bid on Wednesday to avoid being tried alongside eight former employees.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston rejected former New England Compounding Center co-owner Gregory Conigliaro’s claim that his case should be severed ahead of the upcoming trial in October.

